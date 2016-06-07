FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico ends tariffs on U.S. apple imports
June 7, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Mexico ends tariffs on U.S. apple imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico has removed tariffs on U.S. apple imports after finding in an anti-dumping probe that the shipments had not sufficiently harmed domestic producers, the government said in its official gazette on Tuesday.

Mexico imposed tariffs of 2.44 to 20.82 percent on U.S. apples in January after Mexican producers said prices were being kept artificially low. The United States is the largest exporter of the fruit to Mexico, sending 303,171 tons to the country last year.

"Although imports of U.S. apples, which were 91 percent of total imports, were carried out with price discrimination of up to 20.73 percent over the period investigated, it did not result in damage to national production," the economy ministry said.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Richard Chang

