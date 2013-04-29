FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Gruma says still operates Venezuela plants post-seizure
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Gruma says still operates Venezuela plants post-seizure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Monday it is still negotiating the terms of an expropriation ordered by Venezuela’s government almost three years ago, and continues to operate factories there in partnership with authorities.

Gruma, in its first-quarter report on Friday, said it was stripped of control over its Venezuelan subsidiaries in January and under international accounting rules could no longer include those units in its financial reports.

“Although officially and legally special administrators in Venezuela have control, in reality Gruma continues to operate the companies as it has done since the expropriation order was given,” a Gruma spokesman said.

Gruma said its Venezuelan business was expropriated in 2010 when the government named special administrators to its subsidiaries Monaca and Demaseca.

“We are negotiating on good terms and the topic of compensation has not come up specifically. We are focused on continuing to operate the company jointly with the government,” the spokesman said.

During his 14 years in power, the government of late President Hugo Chavez nationalized large parts of the OPEC nation’s economy, from oil facilities to telecoms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.