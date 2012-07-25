FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican developer Vesta has $400 mln expansion plan
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 7:47 PM / 5 years ago

Mexican developer Vesta has $400 mln expansion plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial real estate developer Vesta, which last week went public on Mexico’s stock exchange, expects to spend $400 million on expansion plans over the next three years, its president said on Wednesday.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta raised 3.367 billion Mexican pesos ($246 million) in its initial public offering last Thursday, not including an overallotment or greenshoe that will add 15 percent more shares to the original offering of 177.2 million.

Vesta is also expecting to raise $200 million in debt to complete its investment plan, Chief Executive Lorenzo Berho said.

“(Those) resources are what the company will count on for its future growth and to get going in the next three years,” he added.

The expansion plan will prioritize developing its business of building customized industrial parks, he said.

Vesta’s property, based around the aerospace sector in Queretaro state, includes tenants such as Bombardier, the world’s biggest business jet manufacturer, and Meggitt, an aerospace supplier.

The company is one of the biggest industrial real estate developers in Mexico, with a portfolio of 85 properties across 11 states in the country.

Vesta shares were unchanged Wednesday at 19.15 pesos.

Vesta’s IPO was the second this year on Mexico’s stock exchange, following the April listing of Alpek, a unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.