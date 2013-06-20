FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Videgaray sees over-reaction in markets to Fed statement
June 20, 2013

Mexico's Videgaray sees over-reaction in markets to Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Markets have over-reacted to signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve bank that it is looking at winding down its bond purchase program, Mexico’s Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

“It’s a matter of market over-reaction ... we have plenty of liquidity in the currency market,” Videgaray told Mexican radio.

Mexico’s peso has fallen sharply since Wednesday’s announcement by the U.S. central bank, and the Mexican blue chip stock index fell by more than 4 percent on Thursday.

