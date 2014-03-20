FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico well positioned to face volatility-Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday that Mexico is well positioned to face market volatility, adding that Latin America’s no. 2 economy is working to maintain its flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund.

“We’re working with the International Monetary Fund to maintain the flexible line of credit which gives us around $72 billion in liquidity if necessary,” Videgaray said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would shave another $10 billion from its massive monthly bond-buying stimulus program, which had underpinned investor demand for risky emerging market assets.

Videgaray was speaking at the Bloomberg Mexico Economic Summit in the Mexican capital. (Reporting By Luis Rojas)

