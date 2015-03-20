Oil price slump set to be lasting - Mexico FinMin

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - A drop in oil prices is not likely to be temporary, nor will prices return to levels seen in previous years in the foreseeable future, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.

Mexico relies on revenues from state oil company Pemex to fund around one third of the federal budget, and the government has said next year will pose a significant challenge to public finances in Latin America’s second biggest economy.

Videgaray was speaking on Mexican radio. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Alexandra Alper)