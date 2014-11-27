FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico president vows law and order reforms to tackle drug gangs, graft
November 27, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico president vows law and order reforms to tackle drug gangs, graft

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s embattled President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he would propose constitutional changes to simplify the country’s chaotic policing structure in the wake of the shocking abduction and apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers.

Reeling from mass anti-government protests following the students’ apparent murder and against rampant impunity, Pena Nieto said the reforms also aimed to forge a new law against organized crime and redefine powers in the penal system.

He said he would send an initiative to Congress to unify often multi-layered police forces in Mexico’s states, and had ordered a special security operation in restive southwest Mexico which is in the grip of drug gangs. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)

