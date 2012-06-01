Mexico police scour highways after PepsiCo truck torched

MORELIA, Mexico, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican police on Friday hunted a gang of men who set ablaze a delivery truck for PepsiCo’s local snack food subsidiary, injuring the driver, in what appeared to be the latest attack against the firm by a drug cartel.

The attacks, which started last weekend, are thought to be the first to hit a global company during Mexico’s bloody war on drug traffickers.

The truck carrying potato chips and snack foods was ambushed Thursday evening as it made its delivery rounds in communities outside Morelia, the capital of the Western state of Michoacan, a police official said on Friday.

“The people intercepted the vehicle, set it on fire and due to this the driver suffered some burns,” an official at the state police said. “State police are intensifying patrols on the highways.”

The driver was burned on his arms and face but was in stable condition, the official said.

Five warehouses belonging to PepsiCo’s local unit Sabritas were firebombed last weekend, and about 30 trucks set on fire. Three of the installations were in the highly violent Michoacan and two in neighboring Guanajuato, which is less known for cartel activity.

Extortion attempts and attacks on smaller businesses are common in Mexico’s drug war but multinational companies and their subsidiaries have largely escaped the violence.

Mexico, Latin America’s second-biggest economy, has continued to attract foreign investment even as the country’s drug war escalated since 2006. But global firms have favored states with lower levels of violence.

Investigators are still probing the motive of the attacks. Authorities in Guanajuato on Monday arrested four suspects linked to the so-called Knights Templar cartel.

An offshoot of the La Familia cartel, the Knights Templar members claim to be devout Christians while they smuggle drugs and shakedown companies.

On Thursday, banners signed by the Knights Templar were strung up in the towns of Apatzingan and Urauapan, claiming responsibility for the attacks on the PepsiCo subsidiary.

The signs accused Sabritas of letting government agents pose as delivery men to use the company’s trucks for surveillance.

Company executives have said they do not know the motive for the arson attacks and have insisted their vehicles are only used to deliver snacks.

Around 55,000 people have died in drug-related violence since Mexican President Felipe Calderon took power in December 2006 and launched a military crackdown on cartels.