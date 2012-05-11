UPDATE 1-Mexican airport reopens after volcano activity

(Updates with airport reopening)

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - The airport in the central Mexican state of Puebla reopened on Thursday night after it was closed briefly by an ash cloud from a nearby volcano, said an official from the local government.

The airport closed earlier on Thursday after increased activity from the Popocatepetl volcano, which dumped ash on runways.

Mexico last month raised the alert level for the volcano Popocatepetl, 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Mexico City, after it began pumping out red-hot fragments of rock and ash.

The country has been closely monitoring the 17,900-foot (5,450-metre) volcano, which has prompted school classes in nearby villages to be suspended on days of higher activity.

The airport in Puebla also closed for several hours late on Tuesday due to the concentration of ash billowing out of Popocatepetl. German carmaker Volkswagen’s Mexican operations are based in Puebla. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Lorne Matalon; Editing by Peter Cooney)