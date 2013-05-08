Mexican volcano ash suspends flights at Puebla airport

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Flights to and from the airport of Puebla, a major city southeast of Mexico City, were halted on Wednesday morning as ash from the nearby Popocatepetl volcano covered the runway, a state government official said.

“It’ll be closed until further notice,” said Irving Gonzalez, a spokesman from the state government.

The 17,900-feet (5,450-metre) Popocatepetl, which lies some 50 miles (80 km) southeast of the capital, closed Puebla airport in May last year when it spewed an ash cloud.

German carmaker Volkswagen’s Mexican operations are based in Puebla.