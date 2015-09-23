Mexico reviewing Volkswagen's emissions compliance, will act if needed

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexico is checking to see if Volkswagen has complied with its emissions standards and will act if it finds anomalies, Mexico’s environment minister said on Wednesday.

Rafael Pacchiano told Reuters that the agency hoped to have results from the review in the “coming days.”

Volkswagen, the world’s biggest carmaker has admitted to U.S. regulators that it programmed computers in its cars to detect when they were being tested and alter the running of their diesel engines to conceal their true emissions.