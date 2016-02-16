FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico fines Volkswagen $9 mln for failing to certify imports
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico fines Volkswagen $9 mln for failing to certify imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican environmental authorities on Monday said they had fined Volkswagen’s local unit $8.9 million dollars for failing to obtain emission certification permits for tens of thousands of cars it imported to Mexico.

Profepa, Mexico’s environmental prosecutor, said in a statement that it levied a fine of 168 million pesos on the German automaker for importing 45,494 vehicles without obtaining the proper emission as well as noise level certification permits. ($1 = 18.8526 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.