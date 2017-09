MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s No. 1 retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported an 18 percent lower fourth-quarter profit.

The company, known locally as Walmex, reported a profit of 8.472 billion pesos ($492.215 million), compared to a profit of 10.387 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was 145.914 billion pesos, 12.7 percent higher than the year earlier period.