MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose less than 1 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Walmex, controlled by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, reported a profit of 8.371 billion pesos ($650 million), compared to 8.323 billion pesos in the fourth-quarter 2011.