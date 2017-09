MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, to 5.15 billion pesos ($396.6 million).

The company posted revenues of 100.43 billion pesos for the April-June period, up from 98.5 billion in the same period last year.