Mexico's Walmex Sept same-store sales seen up 7 pct
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Walmex Sept same-store sales seen up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, 4 oct (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico is seen posting a 7 percent jump in September same-store sales, or those recorded at stores that have been open at least 12 months, according to a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.

The expected results of Mexico’s leading retailer, known as Walmex, would become its strongest monthly sales results this year, after modest growth underperforming its main peers.

Analysts said Walmex, which has reinforced its low-price marketing and boosted advertising to attract clients, benefited from an additional weekend last month, compared to September of 2011.

“Besides the calendar effect, they were very aggressive with promotions ... which boosted sales,” said Paola Sotelo, an analyst with Monex brokerage.

Walmex, a unit of U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is expected to post its monthly same-store sales results on Monday after the market close.

Its shares rose 0.69 percent Thursday afternoon, trading at 36.39 pesos.

