UPDATE 1-Mexican retailer Walmex 2nd-qtr profit rises 4.3 pct
July 25, 2013 / 8:49 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican retailer Walmex 2nd-qtr profit rises 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher sales.

Second-quarter profit rose to 5.15 billion pesos ($396.6 million) from 4.936 billion pesos a year earlier.

The supermarket chain said revenue increased 2 percent to 100.43 billion pesos for the April-June period, up from 98.5 billion in the same period last year.

Walmex shares were down 1.22 percent at 35.40 pesos per share before market close.

