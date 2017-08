MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's Walmex said on Wednesday that it has reached a final deal to sell retailer Suburbia to department store chain Liverpool for 15.7 billion pesos ($852.74 million).

Walmex said in a statement that an additional 3.3 billion pesos ($179.24 million) of dividends and reduced capital would be paid after the deal closes, which is subject to regulatory approval.