August 15, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Walmex says not aware of money laundering probe in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday it is not aware it is being investigated by local authorities for money laundering or fiscal evasion.

Two U.S. House Democrats investigating bribery allegations in Walmex, a unit of U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said on Tuesday they have obtained new internal records that may point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering.

Reps. Elijah Cummings and Henry Waxman, who are the ranking members, respectively, of the House Oversight and House Energy committees, disclosed the latest details of their probe in an Aug. 14 letter to the company.

