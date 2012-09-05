Mexico's Walmex Aug. same-store sales seen up 2.8 pct

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico is seen posting a 2.8 percent rise in August same-store sales, or those recorded at stores that have been open at least 12 months, according to a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.

The company, Mexico’s leading retailer known as Walmex , has posted over the last four months weaker performance than its peers, prompting it to reinforce its low-price marketing and boost advertising to attract clients.

“According to our price monitoring, Walmex invested in its low-price (strategy) more aggressively, seeking to narrow the gap against competition,” BBVA brokerage said in a report.

The expected August result would compare favorably against the same month of 2011, when same-store sales rose 0.9 percent.

Some analysts also said Walmex benefited from an extra Friday last month, which fell on a pay-day.

Walmex, a unit of U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is expected to post its monthly same-store sales results on Monday after the market close.