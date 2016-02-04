FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Walmex says January same-store sales climbed
February 4, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Walmex says January same-store sales climbed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Thursday that sales at its Mexican
stores open at least a year rose 9.7 percent in January compared
to the same month a year ago.
    It also reported a 9 percent rise in total sales in Central
America, stripping out the impact of any exchange rate
fluctuations.
 Pct change vs year ago              January           December
 Mexico same-store sales                 9.7                9.1
 Mexico total sales                     10.9               10.5
 Central America same-store              6.8                4.4
 sales                                        
 Central America total sales             9.0                6.9
 
 (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Gabriela Lopez)

