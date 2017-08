MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in July, compared to the year-earlier period. Pct change vs year July June ago Mexico same-store 12.1 6.8 sales Mexico total sales 13.2 7.9 Central America 11.0 4.3 same-store sales Central America 14.8 7.5 total sales (Reporting by Noe Torres)