MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores rose 3.8 percent in August, compared to the same month a year prior.
Five analysts in the sector had forecast an average rise of 5.0 percent in August at Mexican stores open at least a year, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)
