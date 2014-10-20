FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Slim's Inmobiliaria to make $489 mln offer for Inmuebles shares
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Slim's Inmobiliaria to make $489 mln offer for Inmuebles shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects price of shares in second paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s financial holding company Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso is planning a $489 million offer to buy the outstanding shares of its real estate unit Inmuebles Carso, according to filing with Mexico’s stock exchange on Monday.

Inmobiliaria will offer to buy the 441.3 million shares at 15 pesos per share, making the offer worth up to 6.62 billion pesos ($488.74 million).

Inmuebles Carso first announced that Inmobiliaria would buy its 19.55 percent oustanding shares in July. (1 US dollar = 13.5450 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.