BRIEF-Meyer Burger secures further important contracts in Asia
December 19, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger secures further important contracts in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Secures further important contracts in Asia (China/Taiwan) to supply MB-PERC upgrade cell technology

* Orders received in last few days and weeks mean that production capacity for cell equipment at technology and product centre at Roth & Rau AG in Hohenstein are already at full capacity all way into Q2 of 2015

* Orders will increase capacity at customers by over 700 MW and have a total contract volume of around 12 million Swiss francs($12.24 million) - 15 million Swiss francs($15.30 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9806 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

