FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology reports H1 net sales of CHF 129.0 million, up 43%
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 12, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology reports H1 net sales of CHF 129.0 million, up 43%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG : * Meyer burger technology ltd - results 1st half-year 2014 * Says H1 incoming orders CHF 156.8 million; +90% compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 net sales CHF 129.0 million; +43% compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 EBITDA slightly improved to CHF -55.2 million; CHF -59.9 million in

H1 2013 * Says H1 equity ratio of 52.1% * Says order backlog reached CHF 211 .3 million as at 30 June 2014 (31.12.2013:

CHF 190.3 million) * Says net result for the first half of 2014 came to CHF -88.0 million (H1

2013: CHF -80.6 million) * Says for FY 2014 expects to achieve substantial improvements in incoming

orders and net sales compared to the previous year * Says expects reduction in operating expenses of about CHF 10 million (on

annualised basis) starting as of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.