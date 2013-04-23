FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ex-MF Global CEO Jon Corzine, others sued by trustee
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ex-MF Global CEO Jon Corzine, others sued by trustee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - MF Global Holdings Ltd : * Jon Corzine, the former MF Global Holdings Ltd CEO, is sued by

company’s bankruptcy trustee -- court filing * Corzine is accused of breaching duties, failing to act in good faith ahead of

company’s collapse * Lawsuit against corzine by MF Global trustee Louis Freeh Filed in U.S.

bankruptcy court in Manhattan * Lawsuit also names ex-MF Global COO Bradley Abelow, ex-MF Global CFO henri

steenkamp as defendants * Lawsuit says MF Global lost well over $1 billion in value under corzine,

excluding customer fund shortfalls * Lawsuit seeks to recover damages from defendants

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
