CFTC files creditor claim in MF Global bankruptcy
June 1, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

CFTC files creditor claim in MF Global bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday said it filed a creditor claim in the MF Global bankruptcy proceeding in order to “preserve all possible options” in its ongoing investigation into the failed commodities brokerage.

The agency said it filed the claim as a “general creditor,” to pursue restitution for the benefit of commodity customers if the CFTC investigation results in an enforcement action.

Its claims would not trump customer claims, the agency said.

