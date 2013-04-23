Ex-MF Global CEO Corzine sued by trustee

April 23 (Reuters) - Jon Corzine, the former chief executive of MF Global Holdings Ltd, was sued by the trustee for the futures and commodities brokerage, who accused him of contributing to the company’s October 2011 bankruptcy.

Louis Freeh, the trustee, accused Corzine of breaching duties and failing to act in good faith. Also named as defendants were former MF Global Chief Operating Officer Bradley Abelow and former Chief Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday night in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.