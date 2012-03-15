FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MF Global customers may see more payback
March 15, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

MF Global customers may see more payback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The trustee liquidating MF Global’s broker-dealer is asking a bankruptcy court for permission to distribute $600 million to U.S. exchange customers whose accounts were frozen when the futures brokerage went bankrupt.

In court papers filed on Thursday, trustee James Giddens said he would also seek to distribute as much as $50 million to customers who traded on foreign exchanges, and $35 million to some customers who hold physical property such as gold bars.

U.S. customers have already received payouts of about 72 percent of the value of their accounts, but foreign exchange customers have received no recovery.

The broker-dealer’s parent, MF Global Holdings Ltd, went bankrupt on Oct. 31.

