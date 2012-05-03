FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MF Global's UK arm takes trustee to court
May 3, 2012

MF Global's UK arm takes trustee to court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - MF Global’s UK affiliate on Thursday filed litigation in a British court over a $700 million dispute with MF Global’s U.S. broker-dealer, the broker-dealer’s trustee said in a statement.

Trustee James Giddens has argued that roughly $700 million at the UK affiliate’s estate belongs to the broker-dealer’s customers who traded on foreign exchanges. The UK affiliate has said the money belongs to its own customers.

Giddens said last month that the sides were at an impasse and would require court intervention.

Giddens has estimated that customers are missing a total of about $1.6 billion that disappeared from their accounts as MF Global sank.

