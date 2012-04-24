FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MF Global judge OKs payout of up to $685 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 24, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

MF Global judge OKs payout of up to $685 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday authorized the trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Inc’s brokerage unit to distribute as much as $685 million to customers whose accounts had been frozen when the futures brokerage went bankrupt.

The payout authorized by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan includes as much as $600 million to be paid to U.S. exchange customers.

It also includes as much as $50 million to go to customers who traded on non-U.S. exchanges, and up to $35 million to customers who held physical property such as gold bars.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.