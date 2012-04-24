MF Global judge OKs payout of up to $685 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday authorized the trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Inc’s brokerage unit to distribute as much as $685 million to customers whose accounts had been frozen when the futures brokerage went bankrupt.

The payout authorized by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan includes as much as $600 million to be paid to U.S. exchange customers.

It also includes as much as $50 million to go to customers who traded on non-U.S. exchanges, and up to $35 million to customers who held physical property such as gold bars.