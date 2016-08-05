FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PwC must face $1 bln MF Global lawsuit - U.S. judge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 5, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

PwC must face $1 bln MF Global lawsuit - U.S. judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers' bid to dismiss a $1 billion lawsuit claiming that its bad accounting advice helped cause the October 2011 bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a brokerage once run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.

In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said there remain open questions concerning the "causal relationship" between PwC's accounting advice and MF Global's bankruptcy.

The professional malpractice lawsuit was filed by MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator. Corzine is not a defendant. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.