FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corzine, others settle MF Global lawsuit for $64.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Corzine, others settle MF Global lawsuit for $64.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Jon Corzine and other former executives and directors at MF Global Holdings Ltd have reached a $64.5 million settlement of litigation in which investors sought to hold them responsible for the now-defunct futures brokerage’s 2011 bankruptcy.

The preliminary all-cash settlement was disclosed in a Tuesday court filing, and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

It follows earlier settlements totaling $74.9 million with some of MF Global’s underwriters, and a proposed $65 million settlement with former MF Global auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.