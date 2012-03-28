FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PhillipCapital to buy MF Global Indian unit
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 6 years ago

PhillipCapital to buy MF Global Indian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s privately held PhillipCapital Group said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in defunct broker MF Global’s Indian unit.

PhillipCapital, which runs brokerage and asset management business across 13 countries, said it would plan to rename the business Phillip Securities India.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed and the transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.

PhillipCapital said it will buy a majority stake in the joint venture between Sify Technologies and MF Global and has also agreed to buy the rest of the bankrupt U.S. broker’s Indian operations.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy in October after revealing exposure to risky European sovereign debt. Its chief executive Jon Corzine resigned days later.

Provisional liquidators reported in November they had received more than 50 offers to buy MF Global’s entire Asian operations but difficulties unwinding trading positions meant they failed to reach an agreement on a sale.

