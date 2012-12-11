FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former MF Global trader pleads guilty in $141 mln trading loss
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

Former MF Global trader pleads guilty in $141 mln trading loss

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A rogue trader for now-bankrupt futures brokerage MF Global pleaded guilty on Tuesday to violating commodities trading laws in 2008, causing $141 million in losses.

Evan Dooley, who worked in MF Global’s Memphis office, made a series of overnight bets in wheat futures on CME Group’s electronic trading system, even though he knew he did not have money to cover potential losses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago.

The case was not related to MF Global’s bankruptcy in October, 2011.

Dooley guessed wrong and MF Global had to pay for his losses when he was unable to do so. The brokerage was later fined by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CME Group Inc for not having the proper tools in place to prevent such unauthorized trading.

Dooley faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $1 million fine, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Dooley is free on bond and sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.