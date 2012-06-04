FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MF Global trustee sees possible claims vs Corzine
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 4, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

MF Global trustee sees possible claims vs Corzine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd broker-dealer said on Monday he sees possible civil claims against former Chief Executive Jon Corzine and other top executives for breach of duties to customers.

In a written report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, trustee James Giddens said he has been in discussions with lawyers for customers about legal action against MF Global management. The trustee said his report drew no conclusions about possible criminal liability.

Giddens also said that he was prepared to litigate against JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of MF Global’s main banks, if unable to reach a settlement within 60 days. The dispute centers on claims over the bank’s role in the disappearance of an estimated $1.6 billion in MF Global customer funds.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy last October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.