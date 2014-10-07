FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-MFS Investment hires Madeline Forrester from AXA Investment
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-MFS Investment hires Madeline Forrester from AXA Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager MFS Investment Management said it hired Madeline Forrester from AXA Investment Managers to head its institutional business in UK, effective Oct. 1.

Forrester will be based in London and report to David Mace, senior managing director, EMEA, with MFS Institutional Advisors Inc.

MFS said Forrester will also be a part of the global DC strategy team and will manage the London-based UK institutional team.

At AXA, Forrester oversaw the UK institutional business and before she was with Threadneedle Investments for 16 years where one of her roles included head of global institutional business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.