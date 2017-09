Jan 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager M&G Investments named John Mayhew head of infrastructure finance within its institutional fixed income business.

Based in London, he will report to Simon Pilcher, M&G’s chief executive of fixed income.

Most recently, Mayhew was with Erias Finance, the infrastructure advisory firm he founded in 2009. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)