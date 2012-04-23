FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MGIC posts seventh straight quarterly loss
April 23, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

MGIC posts seventh straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment posted its seventh straight quarterly loss, as it continues to lose money on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.

MGIC posted a narrower first-quarter loss of $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, compared to a loss of $33.7 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Losses incurred rose to $337.1 million due to an increase in the claim rate, the company said in a statement.

The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.

