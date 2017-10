April 30 (Reuters) - Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp’s posted a quarterly loss for the 11th straight quarter, hurt by lower investment income and premiums earned.

The company’s net loss widened to $72.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

MGIC has posted net losses for the last six years and analysts do not expect the company to post a profit until the first quarter of 2014.