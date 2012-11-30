FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-MGIC satisfies Freddie Mac conditions concerning MIC unit
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nov 30 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp : * Says all conditions to Freddie Mac approval of MGIC subsidiary satisfied * Says will be transferring $100 million to its subsidiary Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation * MGIC, Freddie Mac, FHFA entering into previously announced agreement to settle the pool insurance dispute * Under the agreement, MGIC is to pay Freddie Mac $267.5 million in satisfaction of all obligations under policies at issue * Says in Q4 MGIC is recording a charge of $267.5 million to reflect the settlement agreement * Source text * Further company coverage

