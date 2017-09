June 29 (Reuters) - M&G Investments, Prudential Plc’s asset management unit, appointed Jeik Sohn as its first investment specialist in Asia.

Sohn, who joined M&G in 2009, will work closely with the firm’s fund management, client service and distribution teams.

He will report to Andrew Hendry, managing director of Asia. Sohn previously worked at M&G’s multi asset team in London. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)