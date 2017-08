July 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager M&G Investments Ltd promoted John Olsen from deputy to manager of the M&G European Select Fund, effective July 11.

Olsen will also become deputy manager of the M&G European Smaller Companies Fund.

Olsen, who joined M&G in April 2014, will remain manager of the M&G Global Select Fund and the M&G Pan European Select Fund. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)