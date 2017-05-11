FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 5 months ago

MGM Holdings raises debt, closes Epix deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.

The $2.1 billion facility comprises a $1 billion five-year credit facility, plus an incremental $250 million optional accordion, and a new $850 million five-year term loan, the company said.

The company said last month it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp for about $1 billion.

The new capital helped close the acquisition of Epix, the company said.

The debt was arranged by J.P. Morgan Chase with a syndicate of lenders, MGM said.

