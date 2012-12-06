FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: MGM Resorts to launch $4B refinancing
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC: MGM Resorts to launch $4B refinancing

Natalie Wright

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International is launching a $4 billion refinancing credit at a lender meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The new credit will be split between a $1.25 billion, five-year revolving credit, a $1.25 billion, five-year term loan A and a $1.5 billion, seven-year term loan B. The term loan B will be covenant-lite.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are joint physical books, while Barclays and JP Morgan are lead arrangers on the deal.

MGM Resorts International and MGM Grand Detroit LLC are borrowers on the new credit. Proceeds will refinance existing debt and back general corporate purposes. Existing corporate family ratings are B2/B-.

Today, MGM also announced cash tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its outstanding senior secured notes, and a new issuance of $1 billion in senior notes.

MGM Resorts International operates a portfolio of destination resort brands, including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.