FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASIS POINT-MGM Grand Macau sounds for HK$12 bln syndicated loan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 5 years ago

BASIS POINT-MGM Grand Macau sounds for HK$12 bln syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Gaming giant MGM Grand Macau is sounding for a HK$12bn (US$1.55bn) five-year syndicated loan for refinancing, sources said.

According to sources, the company will be meeting with banks next week when its US personnel arrive.

Thomson Reuters LPC data shows an existing US$950m five-year loan for MGM from August 2010 which paid a top-level all-in of around 499bp via a margin of 450bp over Libor.

Sixteen banks joined the 2010 financing as coordinating arrangers: Bank of China Macau, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Macau, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Banco Comercial Portugues, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank , RBS, Tai Fung Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Banco Comercial de Macau, Bank of Nova Scotia and Deutsche Bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.