9 months ago
MGM's shares could rise on Las Vegas revival -Barron's
November 27, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

MGM's shares could rise on Las Vegas revival -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shares of MGM Resorts International could surge over the next year as the casino resorts operator is set to capitalize on a resurgence in convention and tourism business in Las Vegas, according to a report in Barron's.

The company's shares could rise more than 20 percent over the next 21 months, after already gaining around 30 percent over the past year, the report said.

MGM is particularly poised to build on the Las Vegas revival because the company owns around 40 percent of the hotel rooms in the city, Barron's said.

Shares of MGM Resorts closed ay $28.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
