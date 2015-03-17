MGM Resorts' shareholder pushes for REIT conversion

March 17 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International shareholder Land and Buildings urged the casino operator to convert its real estate assets into a real estate investment trust (REIT) and spin off its hotels.

The investment manager also said on Tuesday it expects the stock’s net asset value to rise to $55 per share from $33, following the conversion.

Shares of MGM, which operates destination resorts like the Bellagio, MGM Grand and the Mirage, rose as much as 9.9 percent in morning trading.

MGM would join a pool of companies looking to spin off their real estate assets into REITs to save taxes. Rivals such as Penn National Gaming Inc and Pinnacle Entertainment Inc have already made such moves.

Land and Buildings, which declined to disclose its stake in MGM, said it intends to nominate four candidates to the company’s board, including founder Jonathan Litt.

MGM Chief Executive James Murren had said in a conference call a month ago he would explore REIT opportunities.

The company’s shares were up 9 percent at $21.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock had fallen about 8 percent through Monday since Murren’s comments on Feb. 17. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)