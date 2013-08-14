MGM studio profit falls after asset sale a year earlier

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The MGM movie studio said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 16 percent from the year-before quarter, when its net income was boosted by the sale of Latin American TV stations.

Net income for the quarter that ended in June dropped to $35.9 million from $42.6 million a year earlier. Excluding the one-time gain from the asset sale, net income rose by $30 million, the company said.

Revenue rose 164 percent to $339 million, lifted by home entertainment sales of the James Bond movie “Skyfall” and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” MGM said.

MGM, the 88-year-old movie studio synonymous with the golden age of Hollywood, exited bankruptcy protection in 2010. In July 2012, MGM said it had filed confidentially for an initial public offering.